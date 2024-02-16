Jonathan Newman Sells 10,029 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Newman sold 10,029 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.68), for a total transaction of £45,130.50 ($56,997.35).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPM remained flat at GBX 450 ($5.68) during mid-day trading on Friday. 61,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,249. The stock has a market cap of £167.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 441.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 400.52. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 466 ($5.89). The company has a current ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 441.18%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.