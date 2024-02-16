Short Interest in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Drops By 9.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,880,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 123,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,362,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 620,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 69,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Performance

About Tilray

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.83. 6,621,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,109,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

