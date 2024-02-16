A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells $593,049.82 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of AMRK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.02. 84,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,009. The company has a market cap of $594.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
