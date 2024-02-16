Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SF shares. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 115,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

