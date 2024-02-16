Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,012,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,077,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.98% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.06. 194,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,148. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $169.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

