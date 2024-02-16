iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,554,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,775,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $4,658,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 728,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

