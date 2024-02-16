Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,963,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,854,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.97% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,115. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

