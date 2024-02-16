Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 679,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,021,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. 641,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,726. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

