Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 4,671,536 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,671,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,622,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 10.43% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $189.76. The company had a trading volume of 93,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,007. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.72. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.09 and a twelve month high of $191.96.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.