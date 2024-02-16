4,952,736 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,952,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,197,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841,738. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

