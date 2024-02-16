Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,515,457 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,515,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,373,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.83% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.53. 648,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,023. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

