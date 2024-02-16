Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $166.97 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,777,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,970,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. 148,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

