Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $90.72 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 864,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,722,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.84% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,558,000 after purchasing an additional 350,382 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 254,634 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.90. 217,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,967. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $134.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

