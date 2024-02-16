Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,259 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,101,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.