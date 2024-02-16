FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.45% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $83,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

FLT stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.89. 76,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,579. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

