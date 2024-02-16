Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,990 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,812 shares of company stock worth $45,220,438. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.81. The stock had a trading volume of 752,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,238. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

