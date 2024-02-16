Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.21% of Johnson Controls International worth $76,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 1,005,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

