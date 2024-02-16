Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,249 shares of company stock worth $1,261,832. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,232. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average is $166.23.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

