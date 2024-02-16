Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,370 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Hershey worth $49,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.13. 438,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average is $198.39. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

