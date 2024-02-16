Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hess were worth $69,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HES traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

