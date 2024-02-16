Korea Investment CORP Acquires 58,843 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,843 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $51,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 3,349,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,975,250. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several research firms have commented on C. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

