E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 56 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $428.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $409.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

