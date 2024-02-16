Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 21,615 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after acquiring an additional 569,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

BFST stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 16,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.96. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

