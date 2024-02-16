Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

PT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 179,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,932. Pintec Technology has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Pintec Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PT. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pintec Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pintec Technology by 39,960.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pintec Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pintec Technology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

