908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $36,571.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $63,643.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,346 shares of company stock valued at $324,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 908 Devices by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in 908 Devices by 567.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Stock Performance

908 Devices Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 46,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,544. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

(Get Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Further Reading

