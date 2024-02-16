Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Update

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stride by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $58.92. 190,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,571. Stride has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Read Our Latest Report on LRN

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.