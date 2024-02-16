Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $271.51 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $17.12 or 0.00032920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $271.51 million and $4.66 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00111034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,858,458 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

