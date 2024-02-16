Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

BPMC traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 534,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.61. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $94.47.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

