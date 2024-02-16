Citigroup Increases Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $45.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. 1,279,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,971. Vontier has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vontier by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vontier by 840.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 867,800 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

