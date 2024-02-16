Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.49 or 0.00016276 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $124.58 million and $12.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00043215 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,675,638 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

