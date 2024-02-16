Safe (SAFE) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $73.71 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00111034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00032920 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00019930 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.53904182 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

