Bancor (BNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.74 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $110.05 million and $10.74 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015362 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,975.63 or 0.99940309 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00168042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000761 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,543,342 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,543,342.00289848 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.85132096 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $9,930,084.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.