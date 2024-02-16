Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,549,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.96.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $14,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.