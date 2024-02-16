Digital Realty Trust’s (DLR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $144.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DLR. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

DLR stock traded down $10.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

