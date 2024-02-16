EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $190.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.67.

NYSE:EGP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.91. 70,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $152.45 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 174.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

