Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Lowered to $480.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $484.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO traded up $24.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.69. 224,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,831. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

