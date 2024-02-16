Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.39. 1,089,169 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

