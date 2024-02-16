Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.