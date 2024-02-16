Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,707,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.07% of Lemonade worth $54,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMND. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Lemonade Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE LMND traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 415,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,042. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.