Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,066 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.07% of Infosys worth $52,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,581. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.