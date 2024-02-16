Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Position Reduced by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,572 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581,844 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,638,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,068. The firm has a market cap of $221.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

