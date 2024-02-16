Tejara Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,614 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of AXDX stock remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

