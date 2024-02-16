AIGH Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 803,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601,314 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 444,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ THTX remained flat at $1.63 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,224. Theratechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $39.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

