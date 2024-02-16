KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Shares Acquired by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 13.67% of KWESST Micro Systems worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KWE remained flat at $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 1,032.62% and a negative return on equity of 229.91%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.