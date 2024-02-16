QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 105,795 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,826,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $28.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $786.15. 2,632,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $632.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.29. The firm has a market cap of $746.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $794.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

