QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 274,142 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 274,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.50. The stock had a trading volume of 684,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $148.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

