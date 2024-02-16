374,582 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 374,582 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,738,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.94. 390,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,229. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

