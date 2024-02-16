QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,726,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Principal Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 362,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,889. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.