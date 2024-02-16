QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $22.88 Million in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 246,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,883,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Onsemi by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 335,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 61,519 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Onsemi by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onsemi Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,313. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.
Onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
