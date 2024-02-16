QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $20.10 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 246,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.76. 3,995,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,788,126. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.02.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

